Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pool tennis court

Large 2BR Condo in Smyrna - Large 2BR condo in perfect location close to I-285, I-75 and The Battery. Huge living room with fireplace, sunroom overlooking private wooded area, separate dining room, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, washer/dryer connections. This is a 2nd floor corner unit- Only 1 shared wall and no neighbors above! Swim/ Tennis community with tons of restaurants and shopping nearby! No pets please



(RLNE4775856)