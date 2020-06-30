4652 Creekside Villas Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

quite and cozy town home next to Silver Comet Trail. minutes away from I285. Beautiful valley and woods view from the deck. Hardwood floor through out the main level and the upper bedrooms level. Big kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances. Big windows with lots of natural light. fireplace in family room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings.oversize bedroom in basement level and a full bathroom. The community has a beautiful swimming pool. This unit is in a Cul-De-Sac and just a few steps away from the entrance of the Silver Comet Trail.