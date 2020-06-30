4652 Creekside Villas Way SE

quite and cozy town home next to Silver Comet Trail. minutes away from I285. Beautiful valley and woods view from the deck. Hardwood floor through out the main level and the upper bedrooms level. Big kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances. Big windows with lots of natural light. fireplace in family room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings.oversize bedroom in basement level and a full bathroom. The community has a beautiful swimming pool. This unit is in a Cul-De-Sac and just a few steps away from the entrance of the Silver Comet Trail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
