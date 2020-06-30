All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

4652 Creekside Villas Way SE

4652 Creekside Villas Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

4652 Creekside Villas Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
quite and cozy town home next to Silver Comet Trail. minutes away from I285. Beautiful valley and woods view from the deck. Hardwood floor through out the main level and the upper bedrooms level. Big kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances. Big windows with lots of natural light. fireplace in family room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings.oversize bedroom in basement level and a full bathroom. The community has a beautiful swimming pool. This unit is in a Cul-De-Sac and just a few steps away from the entrance of the Silver Comet Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE have any available units?
4652 Creekside Villas Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE have?
Some of 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
4652 Creekside Villas Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE offers parking.
Does 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE has a pool.
Does 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE have accessible units?
No, 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4652 Creekside Villas Way SE has units with dishwashers.

