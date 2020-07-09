4019 SE Rhyne Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Absolutely Perfect Location. Move right in! King Springs area! Private fenced backyard! Pets considered on case by case basis. Great Smyrna location only minutes from airport, downtown, Buckhead & Suntrust Park! New Paint, New Hardwood Floors. New stainless appliances, New Fridge. 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths! Nice size Laundry room! Master retreat w/sitting area, Large Master Bath with double vanities and large spa tub / separate shower! Living Room and Formal Dining Room! Family Room open to kitchen. Close to Silver Comet Trail, Rhyne Park and Tolleson Park!