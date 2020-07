Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous brick ranch in high-demand King Springs/Griffin/Campbell school district! This meticulously kept home features an open concept with hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, large kitchen with ample cabinet space, and over-sized, private, fenced-in backyard. Ideal location minutes from Smyrna Market Village, Cumberland Mall, Suntrust Park, and I-285. MUST SEE! WILL NOT LAST! Available for immediate move-in.