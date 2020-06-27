3761 Ridge Road SE

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Large Traditional Smyrna Brick Front Home. Private Wooded Lot with Low Maintenance Yard. Full Unfinished Basement great for workshop or storage. Cozy Fireplace in Living Room. Garden Tub with dual Vanities in Master. Formal Dining and Sitting Room. Rear Deck Ready for a BBQ with private wooded view. Avoid all the Atlanta Traffic living here while enjoying all of the convenience of being close to the ATL Battery dining and entertainment zone, midtown, Smyrna Village, and 25 minutes to the airport.



$1650 is the discounted rent from $1700 if rent is paid online by 5pm on the 1st of each month.



$45 app fee per adult online at northpointam.com. Renters Insurance required. $199 doc prep fee due at signing.



Showings 11-dark, call 6787933948!