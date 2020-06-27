All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 3761 Ridge Road SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3761 Ridge Road SE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:42 AM

3761 Ridge Road SE

3761 Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3761 Ridge Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Large Traditional Smyrna Brick Front Home. Private Wooded Lot with Low Maintenance Yard. Full Unfinished Basement great for workshop or storage. Cozy Fireplace in Living Room. Garden Tub with dual Vanities in Master. Formal Dining and Sitting Room. Rear Deck Ready for a BBQ with private wooded view. Avoid all the Atlanta Traffic living here while enjoying all of the convenience of being close to the ATL Battery dining and entertainment zone, midtown, Smyrna Village, and 25 minutes to the airport.

$1650 is the discounted rent from $1700 if rent is paid online by 5pm on the 1st of each month.

$45 app fee per adult online at northpointam.com. Renters Insurance required. $199 doc prep fee due at signing.

Showings 11-dark, call 6787933948!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3761 Ridge Road SE have any available units?
3761 Ridge Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3761 Ridge Road SE have?
Some of 3761 Ridge Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3761 Ridge Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
3761 Ridge Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3761 Ridge Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 3761 Ridge Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3761 Ridge Road SE offer parking?
No, 3761 Ridge Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 3761 Ridge Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3761 Ridge Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3761 Ridge Road SE have a pool?
No, 3761 Ridge Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 3761 Ridge Road SE have accessible units?
No, 3761 Ridge Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3761 Ridge Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3761 Ridge Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College