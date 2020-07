Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home to this updated ranch home in sought after Smyrna location. All bedrooms have their own full bath. Granite and stainless in kitchen and hardwoods throughout. Large fully fenced backyard for pets or play. Easy access to Battery, Parks, Schools and shopping.