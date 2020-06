Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Large 1,800 sq ft, 4 bedrooms/2 baths split-level; Great location, 1.5 miles to Home Depot headquarters and I-285. On a cul-de-sac. Large fenced, flat backyard - perfect for kids and pets. Windows replaced less than Hardwoods throughout. 2 car garage. Large media room downstairs with adjacent bedroom and bath - could be a good master bed. 3 miles from Silver Comet trail. Heaven for those with a green thumb.



Available for showing on Saturday afternoon by appointment only, 2-4pm