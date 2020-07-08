3373 Creatwood Trl Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Spacious clean home in Teasley Elementary School District. Great home for professional or young family. The one car garage has windows and could be used as a flex room. There is a large parking pad on the side of the garage with side access to the house. The backyard is fenced and private. Minutes to I285 and I75. Walk to Food Truck Tuesdays. The sidewalks will take you all the way to the city market for restaurants, exercise equipment, summer concerts, and movies under the stars.