3355 Laurel Way

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7f1430039 ---- Immaculate luxury townhouse in the highly sought after Smyrna newly developed neighborhood. Within walking distance to Smyrna Market Village, shops, restaurants and Tolleson Park. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms with a half bathroom on main floor. Open beams, fireplace, high 9 ft ceilings, His & Her closets, designer chef kitchen with granite, SS appliances, finished terrace level. 2 car garage and private balcony, comes with full size W/D. This beauty has it all!! MUST SEE! Water/sewer, pest control and garbage is included. Currently occupied until 9/30! Please text at: 770-431-4633! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING WITH OUR OFFICE, 770-431-4633!