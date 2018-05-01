3302 Hidden Trail Road SE

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Smyrna/Vinings location welcomes you home to a gated community into a traditional ranch home. Enter into the foyer with Allure Vinyl plank floor that opens into the Large Living room with fireplace and Dining Room “L”. The rooms have a spacious feel thanks to 10’ ceilings in all rooms. Breakfast area and kitchen have Allure Vinyl plank floor and includes all block on black appliances and pantry. Laundry closet in kitchen. Ground Floor Master Retreat that includes a custom painted trey ceiling and oversized bath.