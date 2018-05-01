3302 Hidden Trail Road SE

3302 Hidden Trail Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Smyrna/Vinings location welcomes you home to a gated community into a traditional ranch home. Enter into the foyer with Allure Vinyl plank floor that opens into the Large Living room with fireplace and Dining Room “L”. The rooms have a spacious feel thanks to 10’ ceilings in all rooms. Breakfast area and kitchen have Allure Vinyl plank floor and includes all block on black appliances and pantry. Laundry closet in kitchen. Ground Floor Master Retreat that includes a custom painted trey ceiling and oversized bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
