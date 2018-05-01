All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:08 AM

3302 Hidden Trail Road SE

3302 Hidden Trail Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Hidden Trail Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Smyrna/Vinings location welcomes you home to a gated community into a traditional ranch home. Enter into the foyer with Allure Vinyl plank floor that opens into the Large Living room with fireplace and Dining Room “L”. The rooms have a spacious feel thanks to 10’ ceilings in all rooms. Breakfast area and kitchen have Allure Vinyl plank floor and includes all block on black appliances and pantry. Laundry closet in kitchen. Ground Floor Master Retreat that includes a custom painted trey ceiling and oversized bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE have any available units?
3302 Hidden Trail Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE have?
Some of 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Hidden Trail Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE offers parking.
Does 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE have a pool?
No, 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE have accessible units?
No, 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 Hidden Trail Road SE has units with dishwashers.
