2935 Stonecreek Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Beautiful Smyrna Ranch with 2nd Story!!!! - HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!



BREATHTAKING TOTAL RENOVATION. Dazzling 2-story ranch-turned-mini-palace in Smyrna! Perfect for 1st-time home buyers and investors alike, this charmer features an abundance of light and space, hardwoods throughout, glimmering granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plan, all brand new fixtures, plus with the 3rd bedroom and 2nd full bathroom upstairs the distribution of space is ideal for families OR an AWESOME opportunity for roommates or those needing a separate space for work or play. Close to The Battery, 75, 285 and more! Dont miss it!



The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



(RLNE5359868)