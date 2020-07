2850 Parkwood Road SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

CHARMING BRICK RANCH IN THE HEART OF SMYRNA! ENJOY ENTERTAINING IN THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COMPLETELY REMODELED BATHROOMS FRESH PAINT & REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT! UPDATED KITCHEN W/TILE BACKSPLASH. COZY LARGE FAMILY ROOM. SEPARATE DINING ROOM W/FRENCH DOORS. LARGE BEDROOMS. NEW ROOF, NEW HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM, PRIVATE FENCED YARD W/LOTS OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN FAMILY & FRIENDS. ENJOY THE LARGE DECK & SEPARATE PATIO OVERLOOKS THE PRIVATE BACKYARD! YOU WILL LOVE THE CONVENIENCE OF THIS NEIGHBORHOOD & IS TRULY WALKING DISTANCE TO SMYRNA MARKET VILLAGE!