2821 Walker Court SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport

REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Thanks SENSATIONAL COTTAGE LIVING IN SMYRNA! MINUTES AWAY FROM STADIUM - CLASSY STYLE AND ELEGANCE! - Well presented, classy and stylish without the hefty price tag!

This beautiful unfurnished home is ready to move into and offer you the great lifestyle of convenient living just minutes away from the popular Suntrust Stadium/ The Battery Atlanta. Everything is close and you can spoil yourself with the choice of friendly restaurants and an excellent selection of shops, all of which are nearby.



This remarkable home with 2 exceptionally large bedrooms and 1 bathroom will be that last place you will want to live for a long time to come!

Call today to see this home before its gone!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 2 exceptional bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- spacious Kitchen

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Fans throughout

- sliding doors to side balcony

- Gorgeous home length front porch sitting area

- Washer/Dryer included for use

- 2 car port rear of home

- Storage shed

- Additional long parking driveway

- Popular location of charm and opulence

- Beautiful backyard for entertainment

- Excellent value!



You will LOVE this leafy green location with the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please call Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



