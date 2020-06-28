All apartments in Smyrna
2821 Walker Court SE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2821 Walker Court SE

2821 Walker Court · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Walker Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Thanks SENSATIONAL COTTAGE LIVING IN SMYRNA! MINUTES AWAY FROM STADIUM - CLASSY STYLE AND ELEGANCE! - Well presented, classy and stylish without the hefty price tag!
This beautiful unfurnished home is ready to move into and offer you the great lifestyle of convenient living just minutes away from the popular Suntrust Stadium/ The Battery Atlanta. Everything is close and you can spoil yourself with the choice of friendly restaurants and an excellent selection of shops, all of which are nearby.

This remarkable home with 2 exceptionally large bedrooms and 1 bathroom will be that last place you will want to live for a long time to come!
Call today to see this home before its gone!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 2 exceptional bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- spacious Kitchen
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Fans throughout
- sliding doors to side balcony
- Gorgeous home length front porch sitting area
- Washer/Dryer included for use
- 2 car port rear of home
- Storage shed
- Additional long parking driveway
- Popular location of charm and opulence
- Beautiful backyard for entertainment
- Excellent value!

You will LOVE this leafy green location with the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!

To view this home, please call Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

(RLNE5553968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Walker Court SE have any available units?
2821 Walker Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Walker Court SE have?
Some of 2821 Walker Court SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Walker Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Walker Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Walker Court SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Walker Court SE is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Walker Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Walker Court SE offers parking.
Does 2821 Walker Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 Walker Court SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Walker Court SE have a pool?
No, 2821 Walker Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Walker Court SE have accessible units?
No, 2821 Walker Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Walker Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Walker Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
