Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 PM

2733 Mathews Street

2733 Mathews Street Southeast · (404) 591-6522
Location

2733 Mathews Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

A fabulous, brand-new modern farmhouse designed and built by Junger Homes in one of Smyrna's most sought-after neighborhoods! Rare 12' ceilings make for remarkable room in this spacious home. Seamless open floorplan between the living space and the outdoor terrace is perfect for entertaining. Splendid modern finishes including custom cabinetry and closets throughout, shiplap walls, barn doors, top-of-the-line appliances, white oak flooring, marble baths, covered outdoor porch with fireplace and a fenced rear terrace with detached 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Mathews Street have any available units?
2733 Mathews Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 Mathews Street have?
Some of 2733 Mathews Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Mathews Street currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Mathews Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Mathews Street pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Mathews Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2733 Mathews Street offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Mathews Street does offer parking.
Does 2733 Mathews Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Mathews Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Mathews Street have a pool?
No, 2733 Mathews Street does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Mathews Street have accessible units?
No, 2733 Mathews Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Mathews Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Mathews Street has units with dishwashers.
