2733 Mathews Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A fabulous, brand-new modern farmhouse designed and built by Junger Homes in one of Smyrna's most sought-after neighborhoods! Rare 12' ceilings make for remarkable room in this spacious home. Seamless open floorplan between the living space and the outdoor terrace is perfect for entertaining. Splendid modern finishes including custom cabinetry and closets throughout, shiplap walls, barn doors, top-of-the-line appliances, white oak flooring, marble baths, covered outdoor porch with fireplace and a fenced rear terrace with detached 2-car garage.