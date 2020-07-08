All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

2682 Farmstead Road SE

2682 Farmstead Rd SE · No Longer Available
Location

2682 Farmstead Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Super convenient location! Spacious 3 story town home. Updated kitchen cabinets and granite counters with beautiful back splash and stainless appliances! New paint prior to move in! Bathrooms have been renovated with newer vanities, faucets, and light fixtures! Full finished basement with a full bathroom - could be used as a 4th bedroom! Laundry Room in basement. Darling front porch. Over sized deck off the great room with a private view. Patio on lower level. Home is much larger than it appears. Tax records do not reflect SF in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2682 Farmstead Road SE have any available units?
2682 Farmstead Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2682 Farmstead Road SE have?
Some of 2682 Farmstead Road SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2682 Farmstead Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
2682 Farmstead Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 Farmstead Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 2682 Farmstead Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2682 Farmstead Road SE offer parking?
No, 2682 Farmstead Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 2682 Farmstead Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2682 Farmstead Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 Farmstead Road SE have a pool?
No, 2682 Farmstead Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 2682 Farmstead Road SE have accessible units?
No, 2682 Farmstead Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 Farmstead Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2682 Farmstead Road SE has units with dishwashers.

