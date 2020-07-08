2682 Farmstead Road SE

Amenities
Super convenient location! Spacious 3 story town home. Updated kitchen cabinets and granite counters with beautiful back splash and stainless appliances! New paint prior to move in! Bathrooms have been renovated with newer vanities, faucets, and light fixtures! Full finished basement with a full bathroom - could be used as a 4th bedroom! Laundry Room in basement. Darling front porch. Over sized deck off the great room with a private view. Patio on lower level. Home is much larger than it appears. Tax records do not reflect SF in basement.