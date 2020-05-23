All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2115 Westhill Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2115 Westhill Dr SE
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

2115 Westhill Dr SE

2115 Westhill Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2115 Westhill Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 10/01/19 Townhouse Room for Rent near Suntrust Park - Property Id: 149557

Early 30s professional, clean, quiet female.
Townhouse located off of I-285. Suntrust Park, (5 miles), GA Tech University (7 miles), Georgia State University (11 miles).
Renting to 1 FEMALE tenant only (NO EXCEPTIONS). IDEAL TENANT: short term, low maintenance, mature, clean, quiet, tenant (e.g., med residency student, grad student, fellow, teacher, professor, summer intern, etc.) who is NOT looking to entertain guests.
Lease duration: 1-6 months (extension contingent upon experience).
Acceptance will be determined once tenant application & background check are completed. Background & credit check will be performed at applicant's expense. Once accepted, first months rent & security deposit required up front within 5 business days. Security deposit will be refunded at lease end assuming tenant has met all the conditions in the lease agreement & property has been left in good condition (move-in/move-out walk-through checklist will be completed). Proof of employment or income required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149557p
Property Id 149557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Westhill Dr SE have any available units?
2115 Westhill Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 Westhill Dr SE have?
Some of 2115 Westhill Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Westhill Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Westhill Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Westhill Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Westhill Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2115 Westhill Dr SE offer parking?
No, 2115 Westhill Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Westhill Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 Westhill Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Westhill Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2115 Westhill Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Westhill Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2115 Westhill Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Westhill Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 Westhill Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College