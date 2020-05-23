2115 Westhill Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 10/01/19 Townhouse Room for Rent near Suntrust Park - Property Id: 149557



Early 30s professional, clean, quiet female.

Townhouse located off of I-285. Suntrust Park, (5 miles), GA Tech University (7 miles), Georgia State University (11 miles).

Renting to 1 FEMALE tenant only (NO EXCEPTIONS). IDEAL TENANT: short term, low maintenance, mature, clean, quiet, tenant (e.g., med residency student, grad student, fellow, teacher, professor, summer intern, etc.) who is NOT looking to entertain guests.

Lease duration: 1-6 months (extension contingent upon experience).

Acceptance will be determined once tenant application & background check are completed. Background & credit check will be performed at applicant's expense. Once accepted, first months rent & security deposit required up front within 5 business days. Security deposit will be refunded at lease end assuming tenant has met all the conditions in the lease agreement & property has been left in good condition (move-in/move-out walk-through checklist will be completed). Proof of employment or income required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149557p

No Pets Allowed



