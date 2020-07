Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2-yr lease required. This is for the left unit, not the right unit. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA with 2-car garage in unfinished FULL basement in HOT Smyrna. Basement besides 2-car garage still have a lot of space for storage or entertainment. Living room with vaulted ceiling with cozy fireplace, front porch & large back deck & back yard. Convenient location to I-75 and I-285, shopping and dining, near downtown Smyrna, Minutes from New Braves Stadium.