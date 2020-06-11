All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se

1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Charming end-unit townhome only 2.5 miles from new Atlanta Braves stadium! Turnkey ready for move in, this beautiful home boasts various upgrades throughout, including new paint, new flooring, and sleek satin nickel door hardware. Cook up a romantic dinner for that special someone in the delightful kitchen, boasting new counter tops, breakfast bar, and an intimate dining nook. Entertain confidently with the sprawling living/dining room space featuring cathedral ceiling, cozy brick fireplace, and sliding glass door that walks out to the deck. The master bedroom/bath commands the second floor space and provides an overlook view of the living room below, so you can keep easily keep an eye on things. Close to 75, 285, and lots of shopping. Schedule your tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se have any available units?
1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se have?
Some of 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se offer parking?
No, 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se have a pool?
No, 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se have accessible units?
No, 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se does not have units with dishwashers.
