1906 Shenandoah Valley Ln Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming end-unit townhome only 2.5 miles from new Atlanta Braves stadium! Turnkey ready for move in, this beautiful home boasts various upgrades throughout, including new paint, new flooring, and sleek satin nickel door hardware. Cook up a romantic dinner for that special someone in the delightful kitchen, boasting new counter tops, breakfast bar, and an intimate dining nook. Entertain confidently with the sprawling living/dining room space featuring cathedral ceiling, cozy brick fireplace, and sliding glass door that walks out to the deck. The master bedroom/bath commands the second floor space and provides an overlook view of the living room below, so you can keep easily keep an eye on things. Close to 75, 285, and lots of shopping. Schedule your tour today before it's gone!