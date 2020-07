Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Brand new townhouse for lease in a gated Smyrna community. Open floor plan, large master bedroom, walk in closet. Conveniently located to all the shopping spots in Smyrna and Marietta. Proximity to Suntrust Park for endless entertainment & dining! T All bedrooms are upstairs along with 2 full baths. Easy access to I-75 and I-285, this is located right off of Atlanta Road. For direction, google to 1860 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080, the new neighborhood is next to it.