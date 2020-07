Amenities

Gorgeous Smyrna/Vinings townhome with lake views! Open floor plan, light and bright throughout. Gleaming hardwoods on main level and finished terrace level. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath with spa-like garden tub and separate stand up shower. Two walk out back decks that overlook a beautiful lake. Easy access to 285/75/85; tons of shopping and dining!