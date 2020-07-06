1751 Highlands View Drive SE

Amenities

CONVENIENT SMYRNA LOCATION Near SunTrust Park/The Battery, Silver Comet Trail and I-285. Beautiful lakefront, spacious, 3-side brick End Unit Townhome with two decks! Stunningly maintained with 2-sided gas fireplace, two large master bedrooms, bright living/entertaining space on central level. Kitchen features granite counter tops. Master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has walk-in closet, double vanity, relaxing garden tub and separate shower. Finished terrace level room with full bath and two car garage. Subdivision has Pool! No pets, sorry.