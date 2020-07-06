All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
1751 Highlands View Drive SE
1751 Highlands View Drive SE

1751 Highlands View Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Highlands View Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082
Highlands Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CONVENIENT SMYRNA LOCATION Near SunTrust Park/The Battery, Silver Comet Trail and I-285. Beautiful lakefront, spacious, 3-side brick End Unit Townhome with two decks! Stunningly maintained with 2-sided gas fireplace, two large master bedrooms, bright living/entertaining space on central level. Kitchen features granite counter tops. Master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has walk-in closet, double vanity, relaxing garden tub and separate shower. Finished terrace level room with full bath and two car garage. Subdivision has Pool! No pets, sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Highlands View Drive SE have any available units?
1751 Highlands View Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 Highlands View Drive SE have?
Some of 1751 Highlands View Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 Highlands View Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Highlands View Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Highlands View Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1751 Highlands View Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1751 Highlands View Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Highlands View Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1751 Highlands View Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 Highlands View Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Highlands View Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 1751 Highlands View Drive SE has a pool.
Does 1751 Highlands View Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1751 Highlands View Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Highlands View Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 Highlands View Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

