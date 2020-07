Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Walk to Smyrna Market Village! This fabulous townhome features new, beautiful flooring on the main level. Tile kitchen features granite countertops & white cabinets. The fireside family room features a gos log fireplace and a door to the private, covered patio. Upstairs you'll find two master bedrooms - a perfect roommate floor plan - each bedroom with their own private bath. One master suite boasts a walk-in closet & private balcony with a wooded view. The second bedroom has two closets and a private bath. There's also a tile half bath on the main level for guests. Wonderful cul-de-sac location. Parking pad for 2 cars. Rental requirements: 625+ FICO score & gross monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent is required. Co-signers are very welcomed. We average your FICO scores and combine your monthly income.