Smyrna, GA
1565 Springleaf Court SE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

1565 Springleaf Court SE

1565 Springleaf Court Southeast · (770) 757-3694
Smyrna
Location

1565 Springleaf Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Welcome Home to this Furnished Luxury TownHome minutes from The Battery, Braves Stadium, Shopping & Restaurants! This home bost with an open concept floor plan, hardwood floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, familyroom, sunroom, back patio & half bath all on the main level. Upstairs you will find the Master retreat, laundry room & large secondary bedroom with its own bathroom. Down stairs below the main level you will find additional entertaining space along with the third bedroom and full bath. Laundry and WiFi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Springleaf Court SE have any available units?
1565 Springleaf Court SE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1565 Springleaf Court SE have?
Some of 1565 Springleaf Court SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Springleaf Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Springleaf Court SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Springleaf Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1565 Springleaf Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1565 Springleaf Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 1565 Springleaf Court SE does offer parking.
Does 1565 Springleaf Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1565 Springleaf Court SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Springleaf Court SE have a pool?
No, 1565 Springleaf Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Springleaf Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1565 Springleaf Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Springleaf Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1565 Springleaf Court SE has units with dishwashers.
