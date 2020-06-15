All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1561 Paces Ferry North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1561 Paces Ferry North
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1561 Paces Ferry North

1561 Paces Ferry North Drive Southeast · (770) 853-1143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1561 Paces Ferry North Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1561 Paces Ferry North · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious, Newly Renovated 2bd/2.5ba in Smyrna! - This newly renovated town home with 2 beds/2/5 baths is located just off I-285 and Atlanta Rd. This property is located within minutes of the Smyrna Village, Downtown Vinings, Home Depot Corporate, the new Braves' Stadium and Cobb Galleria Area, parks, the local library, and more. Whether you're looking for a home in the area that's close to work or if you're commuting into Atlanta for work, this property offers the peace and quiet of living outside the city, but the located allows for easy access into the city for commuters without ever getting on the interstate!

This property features 1508 square feet, full master bath, full hall bath, new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave), plenty of kitchen cabinet space, central heat and AC, off street parking, ceiling fans, a fireplace, hardwoods downstairs, carpet upstairs, and storage room off the deck in the backside of the house.

To schedule a viewing of this property by phone or email, please contact Luke at 770-853-1143, or by email at Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com.

(RLNE2308021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Paces Ferry North have any available units?
1561 Paces Ferry North has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 Paces Ferry North have?
Some of 1561 Paces Ferry North's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Paces Ferry North currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Paces Ferry North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Paces Ferry North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1561 Paces Ferry North is pet friendly.
Does 1561 Paces Ferry North offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Paces Ferry North does offer parking.
Does 1561 Paces Ferry North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 Paces Ferry North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Paces Ferry North have a pool?
No, 1561 Paces Ferry North does not have a pool.
Does 1561 Paces Ferry North have accessible units?
No, 1561 Paces Ferry North does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Paces Ferry North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1561 Paces Ferry North has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1561 Paces Ferry North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity