1561 Paces Ferry North

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious, Newly Renovated 2bd/2.5ba in Smyrna! - This newly renovated town home with 2 beds/2/5 baths is located just off I-285 and Atlanta Rd. This property is located within minutes of the Smyrna Village, Downtown Vinings, Home Depot Corporate, the new Braves' Stadium and Cobb Galleria Area, parks, the local library, and more. Whether you're looking for a home in the area that's close to work or if you're commuting into Atlanta for work, this property offers the peace and quiet of living outside the city, but the located allows for easy access into the city for commuters without ever getting on the interstate!



This property features 1508 square feet, full master bath, full hall bath, new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave), plenty of kitchen cabinet space, central heat and AC, off street parking, ceiling fans, a fireplace, hardwoods downstairs, carpet upstairs, and storage room off the deck in the backside of the house.



To schedule a viewing of this property by phone or email, please contact Luke at 770-853-1143, or by email at Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com.



(RLNE2308021)