All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE

1381 Hawthorne Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1381 Hawthorne Avenue Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like new! Beautiful townhouse in Smyrna! - Location, Location, Location! This wonderful townhouse is in the heart of Smyrna & within the Williams Park community. Walking distance to Smyrna market village, the new shops and restaurants at the Belmont. Only 3 miles to the Battery and Suntrust Park. Easy access to I-75 and 285. The open floor plan provides plenty of space and great for entertaining guests. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, huge master walk in closet, private deck off main & 2 car garage are just a few great things about this place! Only 3 years old, and original owners. Pets allowed. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5028431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE have any available units?
1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE have?
Some of 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College