1381 Hawthorne Avenue SE

Like new! Beautiful townhouse in Smyrna! - Location, Location, Location! This wonderful townhouse is in the heart of Smyrna & within the Williams Park community. Walking distance to Smyrna market village, the new shops and restaurants at the Belmont. Only 3 miles to the Battery and Suntrust Park. Easy access to I-75 and 285. The open floor plan provides plenty of space and great for entertaining guests. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, huge master walk in closet, private deck off main & 2 car garage are just a few great things about this place! Only 3 years old, and original owners. Pets allowed. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing please call or text 404-428-8884.



(RLNE5028431)