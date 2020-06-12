1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HALF off 1st Month's Rent!!! STUNNING Renovated 3BR/2BA Ranch in Smyrna!!!!! - HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!!



JAW-DROPPING RENOVATION!!!!! With new finishes top to bottom and left to right, this home sparkles with beauty and overflows with space in an open-concept floor plan. Contemporary paint, hardwood floors, luxurious tile, stainless, and more You will love everything down to the last detail. Dont miss the gigantic deck that overlooks the roomy, FENCED backyard!!! Tucked back in quiet neighborhood, youll still be within quick access of I-75 and I-285. You will fall in love!!!!



The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Please CALL the office to obtain the access code. Currently there are not keys in the lockbox.



(RLNE5667272)