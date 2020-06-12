All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE

1345 Twin Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Twin Oaks Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HALF off 1st Month's Rent!!! STUNNING Renovated 3BR/2BA Ranch in Smyrna!!!!! - HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!!

JAW-DROPPING RENOVATION!!!!! With new finishes top to bottom and left to right, this home sparkles with beauty and overflows with space in an open-concept floor plan. Contemporary paint, hardwood floors, luxurious tile, stainless, and more You will love everything down to the last detail. Dont miss the gigantic deck that overlooks the roomy, FENCED backyard!!! Tucked back in quiet neighborhood, youll still be within quick access of I-75 and I-285. You will fall in love!!!!

The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Please CALL the office to obtain the access code. Currently there are not keys in the lockbox.

(RLNE5667272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE have any available units?
1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE have?
Some of 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE offer parking?
No, 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE have a pool?
No, 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Twin Oaks Circle SE has units with dishwashers.

