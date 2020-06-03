All apartments in Smyrna
1309 Creekside Pl SE

1309 Creekside Pl SE · (404) 383-9426
Location

1309 Creekside Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3144 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1309 Creekside Place SE Smyrna GA 30082
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY

Availability: 6/18/20

Beautiful town home! Enter home on main (middle) level with wood floors. Kitchen comes with all black appliances, pantry & plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room with sitting area overlooking Silver Comet Trail. Double doors open up to deck overlooking backyard. Middle level also features a half bath for your guest.

Upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath. Lower level features another bedroom, sitting room and bathroom. There is access to the rear patio. Laundry room also on this level.
Home features 2 car garage with auto remote.

Rent includes water, sewer, landscaping and use of the community pool.

Directions: 285 exit 51B to exit 15 Left on e west connector right on Creekside stay to right townhome near end of street on left side.

Elementary: Nickajack
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell

Built 2003 Approx sq ft 3144

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

