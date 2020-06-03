1309 Creekside Pl SE

Amenities
1309 Creekside Place SE Smyrna GA 30082
**NO PETS**
HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY
Availability: 6/18/20
Beautiful town home! Enter home on main (middle) level with wood floors. Kitchen comes with all black appliances, pantry & plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room with sitting area overlooking Silver Comet Trail. Double doors open up to deck overlooking backyard. Middle level also features a half bath for your guest.
Upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath. Lower level features another bedroom, sitting room and bathroom. There is access to the rear patio. Laundry room also on this level.
Home features 2 car garage with auto remote.
Rent includes water, sewer, landscaping and use of the community pool.
Directions: 285 exit 51B to exit 15 Left on e west connector right on Creekside stay to right townhome near end of street on left side.
Elementary: Nickajack
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell
Built 2003 Approx sq ft 3144