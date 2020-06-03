All apartments in Smyrna
1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080
1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080

1274 W Spring St SE · (678) 403-0294
Location

1274 W Spring St SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Downtown Smyrna

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2658 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
The property is tenant occupied until June 30th, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Appointment only.

*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***

Highly sought-after unit in popular Smyrna Market Village! Walk to EVERYTHING: restaurants, shopping, parks, gym, grocery stores, etc. There's even a weekly Farmer's Market in the adjacent parking lot! This spacious home features a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances & a massive bar, hardwood floors throughout the main levels, new carpet and vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms, huge master suite with dual closets, two vanities & separate shower/jacuzzi tub, tons of natural light, a perfect layout for entertaining and a convenient two-car garage!

Please call Birdie at 770-744-4811 x3 to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 have any available units?
1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 have?
Some of 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 currently offering any rent specials?
1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 is pet friendly.
Does 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 offer parking?
Yes, 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 does offer parking.
Does 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 have a pool?
No, 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 does not have a pool.
Does 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 have accessible units?
No, 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080?
