1274 West Spring Street Smyrna, GA 30080

The property is tenant occupied until June 30th, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Appointment only.



Highly sought-after unit in popular Smyrna Market Village! Walk to EVERYTHING: restaurants, shopping, parks, gym, grocery stores, etc. There's even a weekly Farmer's Market in the adjacent parking lot! This spacious home features a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances & a massive bar, hardwood floors throughout the main levels, new carpet and vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms, huge master suite with dual closets, two vanities & separate shower/jacuzzi tub, tons of natural light, a perfect layout for entertaining and a convenient two-car garage!



Please call Birdie at 770-744-4811 x3 to schedule showings.