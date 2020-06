Amenities

Amazing renovation in highly sough after Forest Hills Community. Kitchen, ss appliances, all baths, paint, roof, windows, blinds, oversize deck, pergola, less than 2 years old. Refinished original hardwood floors throughout home. New privacy fence less than 3 months old. Lots of overgrown trees removed. Within minutes to Tolleson Park, pool, trails, community center, restaurants, shopping and much more!!!