Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Upgrades galore. Hardwood floors througout, hardwood stairs, custom cabinets with granite countertops in Dining Room, Granite countertops in all baths, stainless steel appliances. Sophisticated upgrades in a great Smyrna Vinings location. Fenced patio area. Teasley school district. Easy access to bike trails, walk to Smyrna events like Food Truck Tuesday and City of Smyrna summer concerts, Atlanta Braves baseball games and all the other great events at Battery Atlanta.