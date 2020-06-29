1046 Oaks Pkwy

Amenities

Come Look and Lease this Spacious Recently Renovated Smyrna Townhome. This Home features: Large Family Room with cozy fireplace, Eat-in kitchen with Bay window, Half Bath on the Main Level and 2 Master Bedrooms on the upper level; each with private bathrooms. One of the Master Bedrooms features his/her closets. Third bedroom is located on the lower level. Relax and Enjoy the fully Fenced private backyard area, Over sized Deck and Patio. Recent updates includes: new carpet flooring, new kitchen counter-top and interior paint. Don't Miss Out! Schedule a Self Showing Today! To qualify: Household income must be at least $4200,Min Credit Score 620; No Evictions/Good Rental History. Pets:10Lbs or less. No Smoking/No Housing Vouchers/No AirBnB or Subleasing.