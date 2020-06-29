All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

1046 Oaks Pkwy

1046 Oaks Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Oaks Parkway, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come Look and Lease this Spacious Recently Renovated Smyrna Townhome. This Home features: Large Family Room with cozy fireplace, Eat-in kitchen with Bay window, Half Bath on the Main Level and 2 Master Bedrooms on the upper level; each with private bathrooms. One of the Master Bedrooms features his/her closets. Third bedroom is located on the lower level. Relax and Enjoy the fully Fenced private backyard area, Over sized Deck and Patio. Recent updates includes: new carpet flooring, new kitchen counter-top and interior paint. Don't Miss Out! Schedule a Self Showing Today! To qualify: Household income must be at least $4200,Min Credit Score 620; No Evictions/Good Rental History. Pets:10Lbs or less. No Smoking/No Housing Vouchers/No AirBnB or Subleasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Oaks Pkwy have any available units?
1046 Oaks Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Oaks Pkwy have?
Some of 1046 Oaks Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Oaks Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Oaks Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Oaks Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 Oaks Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1046 Oaks Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1046 Oaks Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Oaks Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Oaks Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Oaks Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1046 Oaks Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Oaks Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1046 Oaks Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Oaks Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Oaks Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
