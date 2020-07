Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park doorman playground pool lobby cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym bbq/grill conference room fire pit game room internet access media room trash valet yoga

Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district. Featuring studio, one and two-bedroom apartments as well as carriage homes, The Ellis is where eclectic inspiration meets elegant living. From our saltwater pool and sundeck surrounded by majestic live oak trees to our spacious open-air clubhouse made perfect for entertaining, we have every detail of modern luxury covered. Schedule your tour today!