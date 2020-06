Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great rental conveniently located just 2.5 blocks to Forsyth Park! 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit with 2 dens, one of which could be used as 4th bedroom. This unit features front and rear porches, a roof top patio, hardwood floors, and exposed brick decorative fireplaces. With off-street parking and washer and dryer, this quad located in the Victorian is the ideal space. Available July 15.