308 E 34th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Beautiful renovated home conveniently located close to downtown, SCAD, Forsyth Park, and everything Savannah has to offer. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. With 2,200 square feet of living space, there is room to easily accommodate a large family or several students. The back yard is fenced and can be used for off-street parking, barbecues or gardening. There are several popular restaurants, parks, and SCAD buildings all within 5 to 10 minutes walking distance. Property will be available August 1, 2018.