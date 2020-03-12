All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 308 E 34th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
308 E 34th
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

308 E 34th

308 East 34th Street · (912) 268-0200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

308 East 34th Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful renovated home conveniently located close to downtown, SCAD, Forsyth Park, and everything Savannah has to offer. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. With 2,200 square feet of living space, there is room to easily accommodate a large family or several students. The back yard is fenced and can be used for off-street parking, barbecues or gardening. There are several popular restaurants, parks, and SCAD buildings all within 5 to 10 minutes walking distance. Property will be available August 1, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 E 34th have any available units?
308 E 34th has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 E 34th have?
Some of 308 E 34th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 E 34th currently offering any rent specials?
308 E 34th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 E 34th pet-friendly?
No, 308 E 34th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 308 E 34th offer parking?
Yes, 308 E 34th does offer parking.
Does 308 E 34th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 E 34th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 E 34th have a pool?
No, 308 E 34th does not have a pool.
Does 308 E 34th have accessible units?
No, 308 E 34th does not have accessible units.
Does 308 E 34th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 E 34th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 308 E 34th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln
Savannah, GA 31405
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr
Savannah, GA 31419
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31419
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd
Savannah, GA 31419

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity