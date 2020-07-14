All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like Bowery.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
Bowery
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

Bowery

515 Montgomery St · (912) 380-3583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,721

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,873

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Oct 11

$2,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,386

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bowery.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
You’re home. When you make the Bowery your home, you can rest assured that each detail has painstakingly been attended to. The carefully laid out open floor plans have been designed with one or two bedrooms. Each unit features rich touches such as granite counter tops, energy efficient stainless appliances, subway tile backslashes, 9ft ceilings, walk in closets with built in shelving, washer/dryer sets, private balconies, built in wine racks, and of course signature custom “niches” with USB outlets. Bowery is home to a community of conscientious inhabitants, commitment to a certain quality of life. Residents enjoy a full service fitness center, controlled access, gated parking, secure bike storage and access to a Recycling Program & Valet Trash services. The private courtyard is outfitted with gas grills, a fire pit and an outdoor Television for communal use. The Bowery has thought of everything; even providing a wash room for it’s furry tenants! All of these luxuries come standard issue. It’s a new standard of living at The Bowery by My Niche Apartments.
Don't miss your chance to live in Downtown Savannah where you can walk to all the hottest restaruants, coffee shops, and bars instead of slowly wasting away in traffic!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: $65 Uncovered; $85 Covered.
Storage Details: Interior Storage $50/Month, Exterior Storage $25/Month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bowery have any available units?
Bowery has 10 units available starting at $1,671 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Bowery have?
Some of Bowery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bowery pet-friendly?
Yes, Bowery is pet friendly.
Does Bowery offer parking?
Yes, Bowery offers parking.
Does Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bowery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bowery have a pool?
No, Bowery does not have a pool.
Does Bowery have accessible units?
Yes, Bowery has accessible units.
Does Bowery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bowery has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bowery?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31407
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd
Savannah, GA 31406
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave
Savannah, GA 31406
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St
Savannah, GA 31405
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St
Savannah, GA 31401

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity