Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments dog grooming area e-payments key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

You’re home. When you make the Bowery your home, you can rest assured that each detail has painstakingly been attended to. The carefully laid out open floor plans have been designed with one or two bedrooms. Each unit features rich touches such as granite counter tops, energy efficient stainless appliances, subway tile backslashes, 9ft ceilings, walk in closets with built in shelving, washer/dryer sets, private balconies, built in wine racks, and of course signature custom “niches” with USB outlets. Bowery is home to a community of conscientious inhabitants, commitment to a certain quality of life. Residents enjoy a full service fitness center, controlled access, gated parking, secure bike storage and access to a Recycling Program & Valet Trash services. The private courtyard is outfitted with gas grills, a fire pit and an outdoor Television for communal use. The Bowery has thought of everything; even providing a wash room for it’s furry tenants! All of these luxuries come standard issue. It’s a new standard of living at The Bowery by My Niche Apartments.

Don't miss your chance to live in Downtown Savannah where you can walk to all the hottest restaruants, coffee shops, and bars instead of slowly wasting away in traffic!