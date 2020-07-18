303 Station Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

View this 3 story town home in Savannah today inside the gated community of Montgomery Station! Main level features entryway, garage access, 1/2 bath, sun room area with access to first floor porch. Second floor hosts your living room, another 1/2 bath, breakfast area, kitchen featuring black appliances, wood cabinets for plenty of storage and an abundance of counter space, and access to your balcony overlooking the common area and pond! On the third floor sits 2 spacious bedrooms with full baths in each room! Minutes from shopping!