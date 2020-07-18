All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

303 Station Trail

303 Station Trl · (336) 455-2128
Location

303 Station Trl, Savannah, GA 31406
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
View this 3 story town home in Savannah today inside the gated community of Montgomery Station! Main level features entryway, garage access, 1/2 bath, sun room area with access to first floor porch. Second floor hosts your living room, another 1/2 bath, breakfast area, kitchen featuring black appliances, wood cabinets for plenty of storage and an abundance of counter space, and access to your balcony overlooking the common area and pond! On the third floor sits 2 spacious bedrooms with full baths in each room! Minutes from shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Station Trail have any available units?
303 Station Trail has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Station Trail have?
Some of 303 Station Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Station Trail currently offering any rent specials?
303 Station Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Station Trail pet-friendly?
No, 303 Station Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 303 Station Trail offer parking?
Yes, 303 Station Trail offers parking.
Does 303 Station Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Station Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Station Trail have a pool?
No, 303 Station Trail does not have a pool.
Does 303 Station Trail have accessible units?
No, 303 Station Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Station Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Station Trail has units with dishwashers.
