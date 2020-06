Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Central location in downtown Savannah, easy walking access to shopping, dining, public bus stops and SCAD bus stops as well as SCAD buildings. There are new stainless steel appliances, full size stacked washer and dryer, granite countertops, and tiled back splash! This first floor unit also features a large front balcony and private back deck with a privacy fence for added security.