105 W 37th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 6/21/20 .....3 or 2 Large Bedroom Lower unit of a Victorian Duplex in Starland/Thomas Streetcar District. Steps away from Big Bon Bodega, The Vault, Foxy Loxy, Starland Yard, Atlantic, Art March at Starland, Wormshole, SCAD and much more! Large rooms with high ceilings, Savannah charm and plenty of space. Front and back porches with private parking in the Lane...LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION....Easy access to Hwy 16, downtown, the islands and the Southside. Start your morning with coffee at Foxy Loxy and a stroll to Forsyth Park all minutes away. Seeking responsible and respectful tenant.