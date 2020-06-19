All apartments in Savannah
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:52 AM

105 W 37th Street

105 West 37th Street · (912) 604-0203
Location

105 West 37th Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Metropolitan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Available 6/21/20 .....3 or 2 Large Bedroom Lower unit of a Victorian Duplex in Starland/Thomas Streetcar District. Steps away from Big Bon Bodega, The Vault, Foxy Loxy, Starland Yard, Atlantic, Art March at Starland, Wormshole, SCAD and much more! Large rooms with high ceilings, Savannah charm and plenty of space. Front and back porches with private parking in the Lane...LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION....Easy access to Hwy 16, downtown, the islands and the Southside. Start your morning with coffee at Foxy Loxy and a stroll to Forsyth Park all minutes away. Seeking responsible and respectful tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W 37th Street have any available units?
105 W 37th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 W 37th Street have?
Some of 105 W 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 W 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 W 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 105 W 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 W 37th Street does offer parking.
Does 105 W 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 W 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W 37th Street have a pool?
No, 105 W 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 W 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 105 W 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
