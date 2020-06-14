Apartment List
327 Apartments for rent in Norcross, GA with garage

Norcross apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$907
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1555 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
Studio
$879
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
988 sqft
Residents stay in shape at the tennis court and swimming pool. Located near beautiful creeks, this community offers easy access to I-85 and 285. Units feature balconies or patios, walk in closets and washer/dryer hookup.
Results within 1 mile of Norcross
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
33 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$878
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
32 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1597 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
31 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4970 Ancroft Court
4970 Ancroft Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2644 sqft
Stately traditional with gorgeous hardwood floors - Stately traditional in a swim & tennis community with gorgeous hardwood floors! Two-story foyer. Eat-in kitchen with island. Granite countertops. Gas fireplace with starter. Walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
6473 Klinect Court - D
6473 Klinect Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE. For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3436 Lockmed Drive
3436 Lockmed Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & IMMACULATE BRICK TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES IN A GATED COMMUNITY PERFECT PEACHTREE CORNER AREA, NEW PAINT, CARPET & ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,TILE BACK SPLASH, FORMAL LIVING, DINING AND FAMILY
Results within 5 miles of Norcross
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
$
53 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
53 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,250
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1433 sqft
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$957
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1458 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Norcross, GA

Norcross apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

