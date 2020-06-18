All apartments in Roswell
9104 Cobbler Court
9104 Cobbler Court

9104 Cobbler Ct · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

9104 Cobbler Ct, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Spacious Renovated Townhome in popular Williamsburg Square in Roswell. This popular floor plan features large gallery kitchen with upgraded appliances, gas stove and dishwasher. Separate Dining Room. Large Family Room w/Fireplace and opens to private deck w/gas grill and private common area. New LTV Flooring on Main, Large Storage Room and Powder Room. Upstairs offers 2 Large Master Suites with Private Baths and Plenty of Closet Space. Washer/Dryer Up. Great location and schools of excellence. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9104 Cobbler Court have any available units?
9104 Cobbler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 9104 Cobbler Court have?
Some of 9104 Cobbler Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9104 Cobbler Court currently offering any rent specials?
9104 Cobbler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9104 Cobbler Court pet-friendly?
No, 9104 Cobbler Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 9104 Cobbler Court offer parking?
No, 9104 Cobbler Court does not offer parking.
Does 9104 Cobbler Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9104 Cobbler Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9104 Cobbler Court have a pool?
No, 9104 Cobbler Court does not have a pool.
Does 9104 Cobbler Court have accessible units?
No, 9104 Cobbler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9104 Cobbler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9104 Cobbler Court has units with dishwashers.
