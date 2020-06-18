9104 Cobbler Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious Renovated Townhome in popular Williamsburg Square in Roswell. This popular floor plan features large gallery kitchen with upgraded appliances, gas stove and dishwasher. Separate Dining Room. Large Family Room w/Fireplace and opens to private deck w/gas grill and private common area. New LTV Flooring on Main, Large Storage Room and Powder Room. Upstairs offers 2 Large Master Suites with Private Baths and Plenty of Closet Space. Washer/Dryer Up. Great location and schools of excellence. Available immediately.