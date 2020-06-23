All apartments in Roswell
8965 Club River Drive
8965 Club River Drive

8965 Club River Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

8965 Club River Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful split level home in coveted River Terrace Subdivision. Granite countertops and SS appliances in large kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Full finished basement with wet bar and refrigerator, living room, bedroom and full bath.All bathrooms updated with porcelain tiled floors. Private, fenced in backyard, large deck and hot tub. Walk/bike to Chattahoochee River, East Roswell Park and East Roswell Library. Top schools. Easy access to GA400, downtown Roswell, great shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8965 Club River Drive have any available units?
8965 Club River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 8965 Club River Drive have?
Some of 8965 Club River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8965 Club River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8965 Club River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8965 Club River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8965 Club River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 8965 Club River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8965 Club River Drive offers parking.
Does 8965 Club River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8965 Club River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8965 Club River Drive have a pool?
No, 8965 Club River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8965 Club River Drive have accessible units?
No, 8965 Club River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8965 Club River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8965 Club River Drive has units with dishwashers.
