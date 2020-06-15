820 Oakhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Renovated in recent years, ranch w/5 brms & 5-car garage. 2 of brms, bath and kitchenette in finished walk out terrance level with boat door could function as separate living suite. Solid surface flooring throughout (no carpet), granite counters in kitchens & baths. SS appliances new in 2016, mud room & laundry on main. HUGE open 3 season sunroom, which also connects to main floor master suite. Fireplaces on both main and terrace levels. Natural light spills in this home everywhere. Circle drive. 4-car garage on main kitchen level, if not needed for cars will save on storage fees. Roof new in 2016. Sits on an acre +/-. Tenant possession July 1