Last updated May 13 2020 at 9:44 AM

820 Oakhaven Drive

(770) 871-9600
Location

820 Oakhaven Drive, Roswell, GA 30075
Brookfield West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Renovated in recent years, ranch w/5 brms & 5-car garage. 2 of brms, bath and kitchenette in finished walk out terrance level with boat door could function as separate living suite. Solid surface flooring throughout (no carpet), granite counters in kitchens & baths. SS appliances new in 2016, mud room & laundry on main. HUGE open 3 season sunroom, which also connects to main floor master suite. Fireplaces on both main and terrace levels. Natural light spills in this home everywhere. Circle drive. 4-car garage on main kitchen level, if not needed for cars will save on storage fees. Roof new in 2016. Sits on an acre +/-. Tenant possession July 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Oakhaven Drive have any available units?
820 Oakhaven Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Oakhaven Drive have?
Some of 820 Oakhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Oakhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Oakhaven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Oakhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 Oakhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 820 Oakhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 Oakhaven Drive does offer parking.
Does 820 Oakhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Oakhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Oakhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 820 Oakhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 Oakhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Oakhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Oakhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Oakhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
