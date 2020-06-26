All apartments in Roswell
Location

621 Chattahoochee Circle, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
trash valet
Seeking someone to take over my 1 bedroom apartment lease near Azalea Drive.

Hello. The lease here ends in 01/17/2020. (Avia Riverside) Some units finally became available in the lofts I want to move to! I need to add the subletter to my lease (as a roommate), and then I can have myself released from the contract and that roommate would have full control of the lease!

The base rent is $1,143.00 (includes Valet Trash pick up and a pest control fee) and the total you will pay each moth varies because they bill in house the WATER/SEWER in the rent each month, sometimes I pay $1,180.00 and sometimes is $1,195.00 a month- it all depends on your W/S usage! I do laundry 3 x weekly and run the dishwasher 2 x week.

How is this a good deal for you? You would only pay the application fee ($50 that the property requires for any person wanting to live here) but you will not have to give a deposit! I already did that last summer when I applied and moved in,so if you get approved, I will reimburse that $50 and throw in $100 the day before I move out so you can use for you movers! (I also have an older model Samsung flat screen I can let you have) and if you only need a short term rental this lease is only until 01/17/2020 (at which time you can renew at the rate they will give you) you would also be entitled to my $deposit! (I keep the place VERY CLEAN)
There are not many of these cheaper 1 bedrooms for lease in this property and the premium unit with no carpet is always on the bottom level (below me so you have to walk down stairs and is at level with the critters)

Unit details:
The bedroom is QUITE BIG and has 2 windows and 2 walk in closets.
The unit is on main level so you only walk up 2 steps and walk into the hall lobby and into the unit!
There are no neighbors next to you. You do not share a wall with anyone and there is only one neighbor across and then you have one upstairs and one below!
A pretty ample balcony (it faces S.Atlanta Road)
The kitchen is pretty big (and has lots of storage, and there is w/d hook ups in the kitchen)
Hallway closet/coat closet
Bathroom has door between the shower/toilet room and the vanity/sink room.
I had the carpets professionally cleaned last month thru @heavens best (I have dogs but they are kept in the crate/kitchen when I am not home and get bi monthly baths so nobody is a stinky poo)

Building/property details:
There are 2 pools. Larger main pool has a grill area
Dog park (nothing fancy)
There is a small workout center
Valet Trash
1.2 miles to the fun Downtown Roswell. Uber/Lyft is $5-7 on average.
On the bus line so you can ride MARTA
MARTA train station is a few miles away!
Walk to Azalea Park/Nature preserve and the Chattahoochee River! (you can walk to go Shoot the Hooch!)
I feel safe living here.

For more details, please reply to this ad and will give you the link to the apartment complex and discuss further. I am pretty open as far as date to have this take place but IDEALLY I would love to move out by August/September.
I will not deal with people who do not want to talk and are not available to meet in person. You must be available locally to come see the apartment and apply for it in person at the leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

