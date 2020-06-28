5701 Falling Water Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

A MUST SEE. A+ location. Available September 1st. Minutes to North Point Mall, Hwy 400 w/ in a mile, Walmart, Shopping, Dining, Verizon Amphitheater. 1 car garage, Private back yrd, Open Flr plan Loaded w/Natural light! Walking closet, Family Rm w/fireplc, Hardwood throughout, Large Laundry Room. NEW: HVAC, Paint. Credit score more than 625,Income 3 times the rent amt & been w/the same employer at least 6 mts. Deposit & 1st month rent due at the time of the contract. Tenant in place must make appointment.