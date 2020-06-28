All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 5701 Falling Water Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
5701 Falling Water Terrace
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

5701 Falling Water Terrace

5701 Falling Water Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5701 Falling Water Terrace, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
A MUST SEE. A+ location. Available September 1st. Minutes to North Point Mall, Hwy 400 w/ in a mile, Walmart, Shopping, Dining, Verizon Amphitheater. 1 car garage, Private back yrd, Open Flr plan Loaded w/Natural light! Walking closet, Family Rm w/fireplc, Hardwood throughout, Large Laundry Room. NEW: HVAC, Paint. Credit score more than 625,Income 3 times the rent amt & been w/the same employer at least 6 mts. Deposit & 1st month rent due at the time of the contract. Tenant in place must make appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Falling Water Terrace have any available units?
5701 Falling Water Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Falling Water Terrace have?
Some of 5701 Falling Water Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Falling Water Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Falling Water Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Falling Water Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5701 Falling Water Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 5701 Falling Water Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5701 Falling Water Terrace offers parking.
Does 5701 Falling Water Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Falling Water Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Falling Water Terrace have a pool?
No, 5701 Falling Water Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5701 Falling Water Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5701 Falling Water Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Falling Water Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 Falling Water Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College