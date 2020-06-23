5040 Garrett Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking hot tub

Luxury meets convenience in this like new (2017) 3 bed 2 1/2 bath END unit townhome. Walk in to a spacious, bright, and open concept main floor with separate dining and living areas. Kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances, and 42? cabinets. Upstairs, find your master retreat with sitting/office area, large master spa-like bath with oversized closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and bath. Attic space can be used for extra storage. Private fenced yard. Gated community with convenience of walking to Publix, shopping, and restaurants.