All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 5040 Garrett Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
5040 Garrett Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5040 Garrett Court

5040 Garrett Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5040 Garrett Ct, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Luxury meets convenience in this like new (2017) 3 bed 2 1/2 bath END unit townhome. Walk in to a spacious, bright, and open concept main floor with separate dining and living areas. Kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances, and 42? cabinets. Upstairs, find your master retreat with sitting/office area, large master spa-like bath with oversized closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and bath. Attic space can be used for extra storage. Private fenced yard. Gated community with convenience of walking to Publix, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Garrett Court have any available units?
5040 Garrett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 Garrett Court have?
Some of 5040 Garrett Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Garrett Court currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Garrett Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Garrett Court pet-friendly?
No, 5040 Garrett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 5040 Garrett Court offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Garrett Court does offer parking.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Garrett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have a pool?
No, 5040 Garrett Court does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have accessible units?
No, 5040 Garrett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Garrett Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College