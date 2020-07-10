All apartments in Roswell
4201 Village Green Drive
4201 Village Green Drive

4201 Village Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Village Green Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous end unit townhouse at Heritage of Roswell. Gated community with great amenities is a fantastic addition to this large 3 story townhome. Custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and a view of the huge main level. Fireplace flanked by bookcases and a screened porch overlooking the back yard space. Beautiful staircase leading up to 3 bedrooms (master and two others). Master is oversized with huge spa like bathroom. Two other bedrooms at the other end of the hall share a jack & jill bath. Terrace level is completely finished with a full bath. Great patio on this level for grilling or relaxing in the back. Adjacent extra parking is a bonus with this end unit. Just steps to the tennis courts, pool and fitness center. Community has a large center greenspace as well as walking trails. All that so close to shopping, dining, Downtown Roswell and schools. Excellent nearby schools both public and private. Owners require a 700+ credit score and all occupants over 18 must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Village Green Drive have any available units?
4201 Village Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Village Green Drive have?
Some of 4201 Village Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Village Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Village Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Village Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Village Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 4201 Village Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Village Green Drive offers parking.
Does 4201 Village Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Village Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Village Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Village Green Drive has a pool.
Does 4201 Village Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 4201 Village Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Village Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Village Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

