4201 Village Green Drive

Gorgeous end unit townhouse at Heritage of Roswell. Gated community with great amenities is a fantastic addition to this large 3 story townhome. Custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and a view of the huge main level. Fireplace flanked by bookcases and a screened porch overlooking the back yard space. Beautiful staircase leading up to 3 bedrooms (master and two others). Master is oversized with huge spa like bathroom. Two other bedrooms at the other end of the hall share a jack & jill bath. Terrace level is completely finished with a full bath. Great patio on this level for grilling or relaxing in the back. Adjacent extra parking is a bonus with this end unit. Just steps to the tennis courts, pool and fitness center. Community has a large center greenspace as well as walking trails. All that so close to shopping, dining, Downtown Roswell and schools. Excellent nearby schools both public and private. Owners require a 700+ credit score and all occupants over 18 must apply.