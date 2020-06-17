380 W Crossville Road W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Perfect location for any Business. Heavy traffic exposure. Great location to City of Roswell. This Building will be great for any business including attorney office, insurance, CPA, embroidery business, real estate office, Home improvement and the list goes on. Great open layout perfect for many options, front room makes a great waiting area, one very large room that can accommodate any type of equipment or furniture. Floors to be finished and owner is willing to do some buildout. Ample parking and area for storage in rear. Outbuilding my be leased separate.