Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

380 W Crossville Road W

380 W Crossville Rd · (678) 448-7245
Location

380 W Crossville Rd, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 1876 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect location for any Business. Heavy traffic exposure. Great location to City of Roswell. This Building will be great for any business including attorney office, insurance, CPA, embroidery business, real estate office, Home improvement and the list goes on. Great open layout perfect for many options, front room makes a great waiting area, one very large room that can accommodate any type of equipment or furniture. Floors to be finished and owner is willing to do some buildout. Ample parking and area for storage in rear. Outbuilding my be leased separate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 W Crossville Road W have any available units?
380 W Crossville Road W has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 380 W Crossville Road W currently offering any rent specials?
380 W Crossville Road W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 W Crossville Road W pet-friendly?
No, 380 W Crossville Road W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 380 W Crossville Road W offer parking?
Yes, 380 W Crossville Road W does offer parking.
Does 380 W Crossville Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 W Crossville Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 W Crossville Road W have a pool?
No, 380 W Crossville Road W does not have a pool.
Does 380 W Crossville Road W have accessible units?
No, 380 W Crossville Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 380 W Crossville Road W have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 W Crossville Road W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 W Crossville Road W have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 W Crossville Road W does not have units with air conditioning.
