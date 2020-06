Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated, spacious cul-de-sac home in the sought-after Nesbit Lakes. This home offers the perfect combination of privacy on one of the best lots in the community but only minutes from top schools, shopping & GA400. Open concept with new hardwood floors, 2 story family room, eat-in kitchen, & finished basement.