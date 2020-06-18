All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 2560 Camden Glen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
2560 Camden Glen Ct
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

2560 Camden Glen Ct

2560 Camden Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2560 Camden Glen Court, Roswell, GA 30076
Willow Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely redone and renovated. Bathroom features Italian stone and tile. Dedalus Granite and Irish Green tiled, oversized showers with rainfall showerheads. Kitchen is opened to dining and living area. Double doors overlooks the golf course. Forever home with little maintenance. HOA covers landscape. Very active HOA, fun events like food truck afternoons, pizza nights and much more without leaving the neighborhood. Minutes from 400, approx. 5 miles to Downtown Roswell. Rent covers landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Camden Glen Ct have any available units?
2560 Camden Glen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 Camden Glen Ct have?
Some of 2560 Camden Glen Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Camden Glen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Camden Glen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Camden Glen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2560 Camden Glen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 2560 Camden Glen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2560 Camden Glen Ct offers parking.
Does 2560 Camden Glen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Camden Glen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Camden Glen Ct have a pool?
No, 2560 Camden Glen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Camden Glen Ct have accessible units?
No, 2560 Camden Glen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Camden Glen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 Camden Glen Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College