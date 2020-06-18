2560 Camden Glen Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely redone and renovated. Bathroom features Italian stone and tile. Dedalus Granite and Irish Green tiled, oversized showers with rainfall showerheads. Kitchen is opened to dining and living area. Double doors overlooks the golf course. Forever home with little maintenance. HOA covers landscape. Very active HOA, fun events like food truck afternoons, pizza nights and much more without leaving the neighborhood. Minutes from 400, approx. 5 miles to Downtown Roswell. Rent covers landscaping.