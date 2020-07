Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

FANTASTIC LOCATION!! OFF EXIT 8, GA 400, Mansell Road, North Point Mall, Sam's Club and so much more! Unit is beautiful, ready to move-in. Has 2 car garage and a backyard/patio/awning!

Open floor plan! Walmart right behind community and also some shops/restaurants. Milton High School! Unit itself is immaculately maintained!